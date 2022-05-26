Foundation tasks FG on quality asthma care

The Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) has decried poor management of asthma in Nigeria, calling on the federal government and concerned authorities for urgent intervention. World Asthma Day (WAD) is commemorated on the first Tuesday of May every year to raise awareness of asthma around the world, while the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day is ‘Closing the Gaps in Asthma Care’.

In a statement made available to the media in Enugu, the Board Chairman of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), Dr. Chiwuike Uba, said that there is critical gap for public, and health professional’s awareness, and understanding of asthma, “which are reflected in some of the policies currently in place in Nigeria”. Uba, who lamented gas flaring in Nigeria, said that 97 per cent of Nigeria’s population is not covered by any kind of health insurance, while out of pocket expenses account for 77 per cent of total health spending in Nigeria, adding that, “due to increasing poverty and the lack of access and affordability of asthma medications in Nigeria, the level of asthma control in Nigeria is poor, resulting to high burden of asthma symptoms, limitation in activities and mortality”.

He said: “Asthma is a long term, non-curable, non-communicable disease that affects people around the world and across all age groups, genders, and ethnicities. Currently, more than 15 million Nigerians with about five-10 per cent of children in any given community suffer from asthma.

This number is set to increase to over 100 million by 2025. Globally, asthma is one of the world’s most common long-term conditions and currently affects over 339 million people worldwide. As the 14th most important disorder in terms of global years lived with a disability, an additional 100 million people are expected to be affected by the disease by 2025”. “Management strategies are designed to control the disease to prevent asthma attacks, also referred to as episodes or exacerbations and to reduce associated morbidity and mortality.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...