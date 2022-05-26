Health

Foundation tasks FG on quality asthma care

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) has decried poor management of asthma in Nigeria, calling on the federal government and concerned authorities for urgent intervention. World Asthma Day (WAD) is commemorated on the first Tuesday of May every year to raise awareness of asthma around the world, while the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day is ‘Closing the Gaps in Asthma Care’.

In a statement made available to the media in Enugu, the Board Chairman of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), Dr. Chiwuike Uba, said that there is critical gap for public, and health professional’s awareness, and understanding of asthma, “which are reflected in some of the policies currently in place in Nigeria”. Uba, who lamented gas flaring in Nigeria, said that 97 per cent of Nigeria’s population is not covered by any kind of health insurance, while out of pocket expenses account for 77 per cent of total health spending in Nigeria, adding that, “due to increasing poverty and the lack of access and affordability of asthma medications in Nigeria, the level of asthma control in Nigeria is poor, resulting to high burden of asthma symptoms, limitation in activities and mortality”.

He said: “Asthma is a long term, non-curable, non-communicable disease that affects people around the world and across all age groups, genders, and ethnicities. Currently, more than 15 million Nigerians with about five-10 per cent of children in any given community suffer from asthma.

This number is set to increase to over 100 million by 2025. Globally, asthma is one of the world’s most common long-term conditions and currently affects over 339 million people worldwide. As the 14th most important disorder in terms of global years lived with a disability, an additional 100 million people are expected to be affected by the disease by 2025”. “Management strategies are designed to control the disease to prevent asthma attacks, also referred to as episodes or exacerbations and to reduce associated morbidity and mortality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

3rd wave scare: Africa risk COVID-19 surge as health facilities deteriorate

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Appolonia Adeyemi

…14 nations record 20% increase in cases in one week Some African nations, including Nigeria are said to be facing the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to deteriorating health facilities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The implication of this, New Telegraph learnt, is for African countries to urgently boost critical […]
Health

Stanbic IBTC provides N6.7bn facility for BAZE Varsity Teaching Hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has underscored its desire to help build robust education and health care systems in the country by providing funding for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja. At the commissioning of the teaching hospital, the Bank stated that the N6.7 billion […]
Health

COVID-19: AKSG backs aggressive community testing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has given a nod to the state’s COVID-19 Incident Management Committee (IMC) to continue in its aggressive community testing for coronavirus cases and immediate isolation and treatment for persons who have tested positive to the virus. The state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong made this known while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica