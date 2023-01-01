News

Foundation to reposition Abia community through education

Justice and Brenda Ogbonna Foundation (JBOF) said it has decided to extend its annual scholarship scheme in Abala-Ibeme town, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, as it sees education as a solution to many problems.

Abala-Ibeme is well known for underdevelopment and a series of violent tales in Abia and the entire South East, but JOBF believes that such negative stories can only be changed through education.

One of the founders and the director of JBOF, Mr. Justice Ogbonna said this year’s scheme was extended to five com munities and captured about 60 students and pupils from different schools within the old Ibeme Community which make up the current Abala-Ibeme town.

Ogbonna said the foundation was established eight years ago and was born out of the desire to provide for the less privileged, adding that it was an inspiration from God given on the kind of background he grew up as a child in Abala-Ibeme.

 

He said: “We saw what our people while growing up were passing through. Most of us at that time could not go beyond primary school because most parents were unable to fund their children’s education through primary school

 

