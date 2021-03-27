News

Foundation to take care of children with neurodevelopment challenges in Edo commissioned

A centre committed to the care of children with Neuro-development challenges, which will also help society find strategies and solutions to enable these children live full lives, has opened its doors to the public in Edo State. Known as Oseno Centre, its Founder, Sabina Idowu Osehobo, says while it is to designed to revitalise frontline services for families of children with Neuro-development challenges, it also plans to find independence at a level suitable for each person. Addressing newsmen in Benin City, she said the vision of Osenon Centre is healthy communities devoid of preventable death where people with challenges can actualise their potentials.

On the services available at the centre, she said among others that the centre was set up for awareness creation among target audience and creation of network for parents and persons with challenges to unite and interact in their personal interest. She also spoke about an in-house counselling programme by the centre, adding that it is for families who are concerned about how to care for and nurture their special children.

