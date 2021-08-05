Foundation to train young Africans on ICT skills

Zwart Talent Foundation, a non-profit organisation that bridges the growing tech talent gap, has launched to train young Africans in relevant information technology skills to enable them to participate in the global workforce. According to a report by Randstad NV, a Netherlandsbased human resources consulting firm Technology jobs in the United States outnumbered qualified workers by about 3 million as of 2016.

By 2030, there will be a global shortage of more than 85 million tech workers, representing $8.5 trillion in lost annual revenue, according to Korn Ferry. Zwart Talent Foundation, an initiative of ZwartTech, in partnership with TBEC Group of Companies, and International Sustainable Education Foundation (ISEF), said it planned to close this gap by training more than 2,000 young Africans in ICT skills in the next five years and connect them to jobs in international companies. The Foundation will deliver on these objectives via Zwart Academy, Zwart Recruit and Zwart Hub.

The Zwart Academy will train youths in Cybersecurity and Javascript for six months for free. Upon completion of the training program, students go through a one-year internship with Zwart Tech. Future courses will include PYTHON, Microsoft .NET, PHP/ LARAVEL, Graphics Design, UI, and UX Design. As an ed-tech cum social impact startup, 70 per cent of admissions into the Academy will be reserved for girls. Meanwhile, applications to join the Academy will open in September and classes start in October. Zwart Recruit will match top-notch tech experts with international opportunities.

The startup has a pool of highly skilled and well-trained IT experts who have completed the rigorous recruitment process and are ready to provide worldclass tech services. If you are a senior IT expert, you can apply to join Zwart Recruit. The Chairman of Zwart Talent Foundation, Nelson Tosin Ajulo, said: “We launched the Zwart Talent Foundation to help Africans quickly combat poverty by giving them the chance to acquire tech skills as well as connecting them to international job opportunities. This will enable them to earn more and boost their economic status.”

