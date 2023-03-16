Foundation Trains 52 Public Servants On Leadership Programme

Committed to transforming service delivery in the nation’s public sector, the AIG- Imoukhuede Foundation and Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government have trained 52 public servants drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in its 2022 Public Leaders Programme (PLP).

Chairman of the Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede who spoke at the closing ceremony of the AIG Public Leaders Programme Class of 2022 in Abuja, explained that it was an executive education programme aimed at providing high-potential African public servants with the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to create cultures of excellence, effectiveness, and integrity in their respective organisations.

Aig-Imoukhuede who noted that his desire was to see a reformed public service through the public servants that have graduated from the programme thus far, urged the private sector to recognise the important role the public sector plays in national development and ensure they encourage more reforms in the sector.

According to him, the foundation remains committed to building a new generation of public sector leaders to drive change across their various organisations and had partnered with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford to ensure future public sector leaders have access to world-class training which would give them the skills and knowledge they need to be effective leaders.

He said: “Public sector executives ascending the ranks of government departments, ministries or multilateral organisations must maintain exemplary performance in their current role while developing the new skills and perspective they will need to take on a top leadership role.”

“The programme aims to broaden participants’ public leadership skills and provide them with the conceptual framework and practical tools needed to meet the challenges of leading in the public service in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

“The programme offers insights from the world’s leading scholars and practitioners, and a peer learning from participants ‘ counterparts. The learning experience is intense and demanding, engaging participants through a mixture of classroom discussion, simulation, practical exercises and project work.

“My desire is that after 20 years, we have a thousand or two thousand people that have benefited from this programme. Imagine two thousand well-equip public servants across Nigeria!”

Executive Vive-Chair of the foundation, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede who noted that the PLP was aimed at building a new generation of public sector workers armed to drive sustained reform efforts, hinted that the next cohort would be the training of permanent secretaries to improve efficiency at the various MDAs.

“We all recognize that the public sector is the engine room of government and the public sector is essential to national development so it’s very important that we support the government by helping to build the capacity of the people who are actually going to be doing the work.

“That is the only way in which the government can provide the goods and services that it supposes to provide to the Nigerian populace.”

