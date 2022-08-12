Business

Foundation trains widows on water transfer printing

In keeping with its core objective of empowering and uplifting widows in the country, the Rose of Sharon Foundation, the brainchild of Apostle Folorunso Alakija, recently trained a total of 79 widows, including some of their children, in hydrographic- water transfer printing in Lagos.

The two-day training facilitated by Gold, Chrome and Hydrographic Limited in conjunction with the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), taught the widows valuable hydrographic- water transfer printing techniques that can be used to transform discarded waste items and ordinary household objects into vibrant, resale-ready items.

The Country Manager of the Rose of Sharon Foundation, Dr Ndudi Bowei, commented: “This printing technique can be used on various materials, including plastic, glass, metal, fibre, wood, and others. In essence, the level of application is almost limitless. There is also the added benefit of recycling. solid waste can be collected, treated, refurbished, redesigned, and reused as valuable goods or sold because this is a type of waste to wealth training.”

She elaborated on the training’s benefits by stating that water transfer printing, also known as hydro-dipping, is becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world, and once properly harnessed, it has the potential to become a lucrative business opportunity for widows in the country.

“Items like flowerpots, furniture, phone cases, laptop cases, electrical wall switches, bikes, and even car parts are just a few of such items that can be redesigned, printed, and sold,” she said. Speaking on the Enterprise Development Training Programme (EDTP), Dr Bowei, disclosed that it was created to give widows a chance to learn lucrative business skills that will develop a source of income for them and their families. “Unfortunately, women continue to be the most economically disadvantaged members of our communities. Education, reproductive health issues, and gender-based violence are just a few of the societal ills that women, particularly widows, face daily. That is why we created the EDTP.

 

