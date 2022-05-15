Faith

Foundation urged to sustain Dare Adeboye’s legacy

At the first memorial of Pastor Dare Adeboye’s demise, stakeholders have advocated that his passion be institutionalised. The appeal was made at the Change and Development Forum, held recently at the Redemption Camp by the Dare Adeboye Foundation.

 

In her keynote address, Former World Bank Vice President and Former Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili eulogised the late senior Youth Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the son of the General Overseer as a pillar of sustainable development and nation building. Ezekwesili described him as a silent and unsung driver who shared with her fondness for young people and Nigeria.

 

Hence, she urged the leadership of the foundation to sustain and institutionalise the late Pastor Dare’s passion.

 

Meanwhile, the foundation said it has four key programmes focusing on youth empowerment, Kingdom expansion, leadership, governance and education.

 

It added that it unveiled its five-year plan to equip and empower 1000 young leaders in public, private and social sectors, support 100 youth-led businesses, transform 100 communities and other projects.

 

The event was attended by notable persons including wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Chairman of His Love Foundation and Special Assistant to the General Overseer of RCCG on CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; members of the Adeboye family and the leadership of the Young Adults and Youth Affairs of RCCG.

 

