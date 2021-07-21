Foundation urges Nigerian to emulate Mandela’s selfless service

An Enugu-based non-governmentalorganisation, theDanielUkwuLeadership Foundation (DULF), has called on Nigerian political leaders to emulate late South African president, Nelson Mandelaintheiractionsand service to father land. The foundation urged leaders to adopt such virtues as selfless service and love for theprogressof one’scountry as exemplified by Mandela. The Executive Director of DULF, Mr Daniel Ukwu, made the call in Enugu yesterday in a release to commemorate the birthday of former South-African President and foremost Freedom Fighter, Nelson Mandela. Mandela International Day is celebrated world over annually on July 18, which serve as his birthday. Ukwu said: “Our concern is having Nelson Mandela’s spirit of leadership in Nigeria. Leadership is a serious business. Today we cry for proactive leadership as a solution to our political challenges. “Only committed and proactive leadership will rebrand our great country, Nigeria. Only leaders with Nelson Mandela’s spirit will set us free from our challenges that had lead citizens being bitter against themselves and the country.”
