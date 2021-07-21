News

Foundation urges Nigerian to emulate Mandela’s selfless service

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

An Enugu-based non-governmentalorganisation, theDanielUkwuLeadership Foundation (DULF), has called on Nigerian political leaders to emulate late South African president, Nelson Mandelaintheiractionsand service to father land. The foundation urged leaders to adopt such virtues as selfless service and love for theprogressof one’scountry as exemplified by Mandela. The Executive Director of DULF, Mr Daniel Ukwu, made the call in Enugu yesterday in a release to commemorate the birthday of former South-African President and foremost Freedom Fighter, Nelson Mandela. Mandela International Day is celebrated world over annually on July 18, which serve as his birthday. Ukwu said: “Our concern is having Nelson Mandela’s spirit of leadership in Nigeria. Leadership is a serious business. Today we cry for proactive leadership as a solution to our political challenges. “Only committed and proactive leadership will rebrand our great country, Nigeria. Only leaders with Nelson Mandela’s spirit will set us free from our challenges that had lead citizens being bitter against themselves and the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Erdogan: Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkey aims to achieve first contact with the moon as part of its national space programme in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. “The first rough landing will be made on the moon with our national and authentic hybrid rocket that shall be launched into orbit in the end of 2023 through international […]
News

Lagos to tackle COVID-19, Ebola, others with 400 experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Determined to brace up for the challenges posed by the increase in emerging infectious diseases and biosecurity threats, especially COVID19 pandemic and Ebola Virus Diseases, EVD, the Lagos State government said that it set to hold the Sixth Annual African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity.   Speaking on the rationale for the Conference, State […]
News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police – NAF

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over to the police the suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on July 14, at about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica