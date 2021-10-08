Metro & Crime

Foundation walks against harmful vices, hard drugs

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

Members of the United Breed Foundation (UBF), has taken a walk on the streets of FESTAC, under the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State to create awareness on the dangers and harmful effects of hard drugs. Chairman of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Valentine Buraimoh, who gave credence to the Convener, Mr. Anthony Abakporo for his zero tolerance to the use of hard drugs and other harmful vices, allowed them free space in FESTAC with the Police, Neighbourhood Watch and artistes in entertainment industry as part of the Independent celebration.

Before the walk, the chairman’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Olusegun Idris who represented the Chairman, said, “On assumption, the chairman engaged the youths on vocational skills and gave them opportunity to showcase their talents by bringing in their ideas and he was able to use the government to encourage them in making ends meet from the ideas inherent in them.” Abakporo who spoke on the theme; Walk against Hard drugs and harmful Vices, said that, “We are creating awareness through the walk that the dealers of these harmful drugs should stop selling drugs to our children and other harmful vices.

“Families and parents need to partake in the walk to lend their voices to share their views on their placards to come out and fight against hard drugs and other related harmful drugs and that is why we are doing a walk against these vices.”

