Foundation wants citizens to pray for Gov. Emmanuel, inaugurates new church auditorium

The Ini Ememobong Foundation has called on indigenes of Akwa Ibom State to intensify prayers for Governor Udom Emmanuel, especially as his administration begins to countdown to May, 29, 2023.

The Chairman of the foundation and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comr. Ini Ememobong, made the call, Saturday, during the dedication service and handing over of a new worship hall constructed by the foundation, for the Church of Christ, Awa-Iman in Onna LGA.

In his remarks, the progenitor of the foundation, said the building project was undertaken to provide a befitting place, where Christians would not only gather to worship God, but also an altar where supplications and thanksgiving would be offered to God on behalf of the Governor, even long after his administration.

While thanking God for His benevolence upon the life of the governor, and many other Christian faithful, who have made sacrifices by upholding Governor Emmanuel in their prayers, Ememobong said, as a ‘son’, who has benefitted from the fatherly disposition of the governor, there was no better imprint to honour his ‘father’ than building the Lord’s temple, more importantly, to mark the Governor’s 2022 birthday.

Also speaking, the Chancellor of the foundation, Ulap Bassey Esan, reeled out the features and fittings of the new building, which he said included a minister’s office, a vestry, and a brand new 5kva generator set.

He described the new hall as an awesome place for worshippers, adding that the charity foundation would continue to identify and execute humanitarian projects for the benefit of the society.

Similarly, the project architect and designer, Arc. Iniobong Abidiak, said the project was designed to meet contemporary standards in construction, and in interior fittings.
According to him, though the execution period of six weeks was short and challenging, he was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the church.

Meanwhile, the Minister in-charge of the congregation, Bro. Ayan Umana, has expressed appreciation to Comr. Ememobong for his numerous support towards the church and the society, especially, the needy.

The highlight of the event was a prayer session for the guidance and protection of the governor, as well as presentation of awards by the leadership of the Church of Christ to Comr. Ini Ememobong, in recognition of his commitment and contributions to the growth of the church and the society.

 

