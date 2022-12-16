Foundations, others take Feed-a-Mouth, Savea- Life-Campaign to communities in Ogun LGA

The Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation in conjunction with the Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Fitila Movement with support from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nation- al Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, have put resources together to put smiles on the faces of some residents of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The foundations teamed up to distribute food items such as rice, groundnut oil, tomato paste, seasoning cubes among others to people in the area through its “Feed A Mouth, Save a Life Campaign”, a food palliative program for the aged and vulnerable in the local government to ensure that people have something to celebrate the season.

Speaking during the food packs distribution, Hon. Oluwaseun Oguntade said, “as I celebrate my birthday, I have come to believe that when food comes, hopes comes, because according to the World Food Programme, 815 million are currently hungry due to lack of resources, an extremely unequal income distribution in the world, so to combat this tragic issue and in commemoration of my birthday celebration I decided to partner with like minds to put smiles on the faces of my local constituency.”

The promoter, Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF), Mr. Mogaji Olatunde said, “Service to humanity is the best work of life.

