Foundations partner LGA on free medical outreach in Ogun

As part of its desire to serve humanity through provision of good medical services, the Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib led Odogbolu Local Government Area administration in Ogun State in collaboration Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation and Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation organised a free medical outreach for women, youths, aged and vulnerable in the local government area as part of activities to mark Hon. Shuaib’s one year in office.

 

The medical intervention, which was held at Odogbolu Market Square and Sabo/Efiyan area of the local government took place on Thursday, August 2, 2022 offered screening and treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer  urinary tract infections, hypertension, as well as general health check. It was free for all adults especially the aged people in the communities.

 

The Chairman, Hon. Shuaib who was represented by the Supervisor for Health, Water Resource and Environment, Hon. Olajide Balogun said, “we found out that even with the food given out, some people cannot eat, because of their health conditions and we felt it will be better to collaborate with Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation and Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation, to have people diagnosed for proper medications and it is our belief that this initiative would help in improving the wellbeing of our people, healthwise.”

 

