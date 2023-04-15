Founder of Adonis American College Charges FG To Address Health Sector’s Brain Drain

The founder of Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences, Esa-Oke, Osun State, James Ademiju, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen capacity and respond to health threats in the country.

Ademiju decried the failure of the government to address the factors compelling medical doctors and other health workers to leave the country, saying necessary action must be taken urgently to avert a looming disaster in the health sector.

Proprietor of Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences, Esa-Oke, made the call during the third matriculation ceremony of the College, held at Barrister Falode Hall of the institution.

The American-based health officials urged the federal government to find a lasting solution to the problem before it got out of its hands.

He said following the recent brain drain of health professionals outside Nigeria, the school is producing middle manpower in the health sector to stand in the gap saying that under the Provost, Hezekiah Oyaboade, the College witnessed an increase in the number of students.

Ademiju urged the students not to rest on their oars, rather they should believe in themselves as the school has equipped them to excel.

“We have the plan to make our college one of the best in the country.NBTE accreditation is near the final stage. We have a new Location now in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

“Another Location in Lagos at Alakuko- Lagos. New library construction (120,000 books capacity). We have the plan to become university first university in Obokun Local government for our community development and our students’ education continuity.”

“I want to congratulate all the matriculants just as I will like to admonish them to abide by the rules and regulations of the school. You should be security conscious and we are doing our best to keep you safe but you should help us avoid taking risks.

Speaking, the Provost of the college, Hezekiah Oyaboade said that the college has zero tolerance for examination malpractices, urging students to shun cultism, other vices, and acrimonious behavior that can bring their name, College, and department to a state of disrepute.

He said: “In the health care industry, an average pass is not required as we deal with human lives, which if toyed with and lost can never be replaced. Also, because of the enormity of the work, pregnancy during the study is not allowed. Finally and once again felicitate the matriculating students and welcome all parents and other well-wishers. I thank you all.

“Today is a memorable day in the chronicles of this College and the life of our matriculating students.

“The College that started in the year 2020 with about fourteen Health Assistant students is now having about one hundred and sixty (160) matriculating students for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“Let me commend our Kabiyesi and the Traditional Chiefs for making the operation of this College to be a peaceful one most especially with our staff and students in that we are from various backgrounds.

“The peace that pervades this environment signified that the indigenes are peace-loving people and even demonstrate love and acceptance for this College.

“The College since its establishment has continued on its activities of providing the students with academic services. As a corollary, the Pharmacy Technician has had the first set of students after accreditation according to the dictate of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, efforts are in top gear to complete the accreditation of Medical Laboratory Technician(MLT) as well as the Health Information Management(HIM) department.

“Similarly, the College has written to the National Board for Technical Education(NBTE). The NBTE in their response has paid their first visit to the College.

“When the process of NBTE accreditation is completed, it is a step that will give the graduating students the opportunity to participate in the NYSC program.

“Also, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would be handling the recruitment of candidates to the College. I wish to also state that the College has been sending our students out on practical assignments.

“Some of the courses offered are; General Health Technical, General Health Assistant, Dental Surgery Technical, Medical /Laboratory Technology (MLT),

“It is apposite for me to admonish the indigenes of the hosting community and other contiguous ones to avail their wards(science students) of the opportunity provided by the College so that they will be part of hot cake professionals in Nigeria and Diaspora.

“I wish to expose that a larger percentage of our students i.e. the matriculating ones and the stylites are from Lagos, Ogun, and some other states that are aware of the College through the website.

“I wish to encourage the indigenes to make hay when the sun shines. Let me appreciate the Kabiyesi and the Traditional Chiefs for the unquantifiable assistance being rendered to the growth and sustenance of the College.

“I also wish to appreciate all staff members(academic and non-academic) for their resilience at work even when the condition seems unfavorable. I will not forget to thank the Chairman of the occasion, the guest speaker, Dr Segun Michael Omole, the Clergy men Politicians, and all invited dignitaries.

“Dear matriculating students, I use this opportunity to admonish you to face your studies.”