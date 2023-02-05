Founder’s Day: BSN to honour Chukwu, Olajide, others

InIn commemoration of its Founder’s Day, the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) said it is set to honour the General Superintendent, The Acts of Apostle International Church, Prophet Dr. Adeboriota; Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu; Executive Director, Sidmach Technologies, Mr. Mike Olajide; Principal Partner, Adedolapo Fayomi & Co. (Chartered Accountants) and Mrs. Adedolapo Fayomi with the awards of Selfless Service to God and humanity. The award, which is part of activities marking the organisation’s 14th Founder’s Day Annual Lecture, will hold on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the AGIP Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos, BSN said as contained in a statement. The theme for this year is; “Credible Elections: A Desired Paradigm Shift and Pathway to Responsible Governance”, while Barrister Monday Ubani, a human right activist and social commentator will be the guest speaker. Also expected at the event are a former Head of State and Patron of The Bible Society of Nigeria, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon who is the Father of the Day; the Olu Akpata of Akpata, Kogi State, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Balogun as the Royal Father of the Day as well as other distinguished personalities. The statement added that BSN is a not-for-profit-making interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages, publishes, distributes, and raises funds for Bible work. So far, the complete Bible is available in 27 Nigerian languages while translation/revision is on-going in 10 other indigenous languages.

