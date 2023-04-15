Metro & Crime

Four Arrested Over Missing Corpse Of 86-Year-Old Man In Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Four persons have been arrested over the mysterious disappearance of the corpse of an 86-year-old man, Joel Omiran at the morgue of Sacred Heart Hospital mortuary, Lantoro, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Those arrested were two mortuary attendants, an auditor, and a plumber.

Our correspondent gathered that, the octogenarian died a month ago at the hospital after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A source told our correspondent that, the corpse of the deceased was deposited at the morgue of the hospital by the children.

According to the source, the children still checked for the corpse three weeks ago and found it intact.

He added that the children of the deceased reportedly notified the hospital management of their plan to take away their father’s body for burial.

Trouble, however, started when the children got to the mortuary having paid every required bill, and could not find the body.

He said, “The children of Pa Omiran kept the body of their father in the mortuary a month ago.

“The man died in the hospital after he was rushed in for treatment.

“Three weeks after, the children visited the hospital to check on the dead body and still found it.

“But, they were shocked when they visited the hospital this week after they called the hospital and informed it that they will be taking away the body for burial.

“On getting to the hospital, they could not find the body. Every effort to get the body proved abortive.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi also confirmed the arrest of four persons in connection with the missing corpse.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Online learning platform partners school, LGA, for digital learning at grassroots

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s personalised learning platform, Gradely, has signed a partnership deal with an Educational Institution, Ehizua Hub, to create ‘Top Graders Remedial School’ in Ajah, Lagos, for the purpose of promoting highquality, personalisedlearningacross at minimal fee. Speaking at the unveilinng of the centre, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gradely, Boye Oshinaga said, “Gradely is […]
Metro & Crime

Electoral fraud: A’Ibom court jails UNICAL lecturer 3 years

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Tony Anichebe and Onyekachi Eze

…conviction, a lesson for election riggers –PDP An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Akwa Ibom State yesterday sentenced Prof. Peter Ogban of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), to three-year jail term, after finding him guilty of fraudulent manipulation of Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election, and of publishing and announcing false results. This sentencing, however, […]
Metro & Crime

STF arrests eight in connection with Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.   Parading the suspects before journalists yesterday in Kafachan, Plateau State, the Commander of the task force, Maj.- Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the […]

Leave a Comment