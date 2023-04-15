Four Arrested Over Missing Corpse Of 86-Year-Old Man In Ogun

Four persons have been arrested over the mysterious disappearance of the corpse of an 86-year-old man, Joel Omiran at the morgue of Sacred Heart Hospital mortuary, Lantoro, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Those arrested were two mortuary attendants, an auditor, and a plumber.

Our correspondent gathered that, the octogenarian died a month ago at the hospital after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A source told our correspondent that, the corpse of the deceased was deposited at the morgue of the hospital by the children.

According to the source, the children still checked for the corpse three weeks ago and found it intact.

He added that the children of the deceased reportedly notified the hospital management of their plan to take away their father’s body for burial.

Trouble, however, started when the children got to the mortuary having paid every required bill, and could not find the body.

He said, “The children of Pa Omiran kept the body of their father in the mortuary a month ago.

“The man died in the hospital after he was rushed in for treatment.

“Three weeks after, the children visited the hospital to check on the dead body and still found it.

“But, they were shocked when they visited the hospital this week after they called the hospital and informed it that they will be taking away the body for burial.

“On getting to the hospital, they could not find the body. Every effort to get the body proved abortive.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi also confirmed the arrest of four persons in connection with the missing corpse.