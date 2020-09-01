Four banks notify NSE of report publication delay

Four Nigerian banks yesterday updated the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the delay in publication of their half year audited accounts as and when due.

The banks are Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, UBA and Stanbic IBTC. GTBank Plc, in a statement by the Company Secretary, informed the investing public that following the consideration of the bank’s Audited Half-Year Financial Statement (AFS) for the period ended June 30, 2020, by the board, on July 22, 2020, steps were taken to finalise the AFS with the bank’s external auditors and same submitted to the bank’s primary regulator for approval before release of same to the market.

The bank’s primary regulator is still in the process of reviewing the AFS and same would be released to the market upon receipt of the said approval. “In view of the foregoing, the bank requested an extension of time from The Nigerian Stock Exchange to publish its AFS, subsequent to which a 30-day extension was granted.

“However, kindly be assured that if the approval from the primary regulator is received earlier, the bank’s AFS would be released to the market earlier than the period approved by The Exchange,” the statement noted.

Also Zenith Bank, in a statement by the Company Secretary, Michael Osilama, notified the investing public of a slight delay in the release of the audited half year financial reports by the bank. “The delay is to enable the bank conclude all outstanding regulatory requirements in the course of approval of the financial statements.

Zenith Bank Plc is however optimistic that the reports will be submitted to the Exchange on or before September 30, 2020,” the statement noted.

Again, United Bank for Africa Plc also notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the delay in the filing of its Audited Financial Statements for the half year ended June 30, 2020, within the extended regulatory filing deadline as the audited financial statements are still undergoing necessary regulatory approvals.

