Four boys die of generator fumes in Delta

Residents of Ogb e a n i – O n i ch a Okpe, Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State wept profusely yesterday as four young boys died of generator fume inhalation. One of the victims, Emeka Uti, hailed from Ogbeani Quarters. The victims were said to have lowered a generator, with the aid of a ladder, into a dry underground well – the type that is being locally constructed and attached to a building to store water during the rainy season in towns where water is scarce.

The boys were trying to wash the well. Two of the victims entered the well and were washing it while the generator was on, but little did they know that they were inhaling the lethal fumes from the generator. “When those inside the well became unconscious and could not locate their way out from the manhole, the other two entered inside to rescue them. They also got suffocated and died inside the well in the process,” a witness said. The witness said their bodies were evacuated to the mortuary in a police van. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said the case had not been reported at the command headquarters.

