Metro & Crime

Four burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Four persons were on Wednesday burnt to death while 13 others sustained injuries in a lone accident at Fidiwo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus, occurred at 2:25pm.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Umar disclosed that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control which led to the vehicle somersaulting and in the process it caught fire.

“A total of 18 people were involved, all male adults, 13 people were injured while four persons were burnt to death. The vehicle registration number could not be retrieved,” he said.

He said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu, saying that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Victory Hospital.

The Sector Commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid excessive speed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers 2,744 farmers, to establish food production centres

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Snawo-Olu Tuesday distributed agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers in the state, saying that his administration is planning to establish two food production centers in Epe and Badagry to be known as Lagos Food Production Centres in order to ensure sustained food production and supply in the State.   Speaking at the symbolic distribution of agricultural […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Mayhem in Lagos suburb

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that there is mayhem taking place at Alakuko/Dalemo suburbs of Lagos State where hoodlums are fighting. All shops and schools are said to have been closed while gunshots are reportedly being heard around the vicinity of the mayhem. There is no vehicular movement and residents are running for […]
Metro & Crime

Odumosu never ordered lock down of estate gate -Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Police Command has denied any order locking down Brooks Estate, Magodo, Isheri by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu when he visited the area on January 1, 2022.   The command said that the police boss only visited the Estate to meet a strategic partner at a function after going round, visiting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica