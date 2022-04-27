Four burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Four persons were on Wednesday burnt to death while 13 others sustained injuries in a lone accident at Fidiwo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus, occurred at 2:25pm.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Umar disclosed that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control which led to the vehicle somersaulting and in the process it caught fire.

“A total of 18 people were involved, all male adults, 13 people were injured while four persons were burnt to death. The vehicle registration number could not be retrieved,” he said.

He said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu, saying that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Victory Hospital.

The Sector Commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid excessive speed.

