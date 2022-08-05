Metro & Crime

Four burnt to death,16 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Four persons were burnt to death while 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident which occurred on Friday, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred at 7.50 am around Oniworo after Foursquare Camp along the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

The lone crash involved a Mazda bus with registration number APP 934 XH.

According to her, the accident involved 20 persons which comprised of one female and 15 male adults, while four were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of 16 people were injured.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the Mazda bus rammed into the median strip and went into flames.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the remaining four were burnt beyond recognition,” Okpe said.

She added that, the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun, Ahmed Umar cautioned motorists against speed violation and advised them to obey traffic rules and regulations.

 

Reporter

