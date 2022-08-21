Four Catholic Reverend Sisters kidnapped in Imo

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Four Reverend Sisters of the Catholic Church were abducted on Sunday, in Imo State, by armed assailants.

Though no ransom demand has been made as at news time, there is fear that the Sisters are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

The quartet was abducted at the now dreaded Okigwe-Enugu Expressway, which is fast becoming a major flashpoint for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Many Nigerians have in recent time have fallen prey of the criminals along that axis and that includes the Primate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Catholic Priests and several unsuspecting travellers.

A Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Chinedu Nwadike was last week whisked away by kidnappers along the same road.

The four Reverend Sisters, Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu, our correspondent learnt, were on their way to the thanksgiving mass of their colleague when they were abducted.

A statement issued by The Sisters of Jesus the Saviour (Generalate) which was made available to news men disclosed that the Sisters were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo axis of the expressway.

The statement, which was signed by Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary General of the Order, asked all men of goodwill to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

