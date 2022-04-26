Four children electrocuted in Ondo

Four children have lost their lives at Oke Aigo area in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after they were electrocuted while playing in a container which was converted to a shop.

Two among the deceased children were said to be siblings who were in the community for the Easter holidayO. According to eyewitnesses, the children were in the shop when a newly installed power line cable fell on the container.

One of the survivors who gave her name as Blessing said, “We were playing and suddenly, power was restored. So, we shouted ‘up NEPA.” Immediately, we heard the sparkling sound and we ran out of the shop, not knowing that the new cable wire had cut and fell on my mummy’s container shop.

