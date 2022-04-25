News

Four children electrocuted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Four children have lost their lives at Oke-Igbo area in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after they were electrocuted while playing in a container which was converted to a shop.

Two among the deceased children were said to be siblings who were in the community for the Easter holiday.

According to eyewitnesses, the children were in the shop when a newly installed power line cable fell on the container.

One of the survivors, who gave her name as Blessing, said: “We were playing and suddenly, power was restored. So, we shouted ‘up NEPA.” Immediately, we heard the sparkling sound and we ran out of the shop, not knowing that the new cable wire had cut and fell on my mummy’s container shop.

 “As we ran out of the container, the wire trapped our legs and we could not walk again. So, I sat on the plank that was close to me, but the remaining children started shaking and vomiting blood.

 “I shouted for help and people came to rescue us and we were rushed to the General Hospital, Ile-Oluji,” she said.

Owner of the shop, Mrs Ronke Adebiyi, who said she was not present when the incident occurred, said: “They were rushed to the hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for five of them. So, four later gave up the ghost. But the case of the sixth child was not critical as she can walk and talk.”

The Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, said he would ensure the parents get justice if the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) were found culpable in the tragedy.

He, however, cautioned against erecting buildings or shops under high tension cable or any power supply line

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Osinbajo, Obi top list of presidential hopefuls – Survey

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A survey conducted by Nextier, a multi-competency advisory firm, and Data-Tier, a data analytics and digital communications firm, has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi are the most preferredaspirantsaheadof the2023 presidentialelection. Osinbajo is seeking to succeedPresidentMuhammadu Buharion theplatformof the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Obi is seeking to contest […]
News

Kenya Airways sets for restructuring, state shelves nationalisation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Kenya government appears to have moved away from plans to nationalise flag carrier, Kenya Airways, but still intends to provide financial support for its restructuring. Plans have long been in the works to nationalise the ailing carrier, but legislation supporting the move has struggled to make it through the country’s parliament. The International Monetary Fund […]
News

2023: Buhari to meet with South East APC stakeholders next week

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari would meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the South East next week Thursday. The president would also commission some projects built by the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The meeting with South East stakeholders would hold in Imo State as announced by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica