Four children electrocuted in Ondo

Four children have lost their lives at Oke-Igbo area in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after they were electrocuted while playing in a container which was converted to a shop.

Two among the deceased children were said to be siblings who were in the community for the Easter holiday.

According to eyewitnesses, the children were in the shop when a newly installed power line cable fell on the container.

One of the survivors, who gave her name as Blessing, said: “We were playing and suddenly, power was restored. So, we shouted ‘up NEPA.” Immediately, we heard the sparkling sound and we ran out of the shop, not knowing that the new cable wire had cut and fell on my mummy’s container shop.

“As we ran out of the container, the wire trapped our legs and we could not walk again. So, I sat on the plank that was close to me, but the remaining children started shaking and vomiting blood.

“I shouted for help and people came to rescue us and we were rushed to the General Hospital, Ile-Oluji,” she said.

Owner of the shop, Mrs Ronke Adebiyi, who said she was not present when the incident occurred, said: “They were rushed to the hospital, but there was no sufficient oxygen they could use for five of them. So, four later gave up the ghost. But the case of the sixth child was not critical as she can walk and talk.”

The Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, said he would ensure the parents get justice if the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) were found culpable in the tragedy.

He, however, cautioned against erecting buildings or shops under high tension cable or any power supply line

