Four Chinese workers kidnapped in C’River regain freedom

Four Chinese nationals in Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State who were abducted at gun point 22 days ago have regained their freedom.
It was learnt that the victims, Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa LGA, when armed gunmen stormed the company early morning of the fateful day.
One Sgt. Ifere Sampson, a serving policeman who kept guard in the company was shot dead by the bandits.
The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the release of the nationals on Sunday morning.
She said: “The Police and other security agencies in collaboration with the state government has secured the release of the Chinese nationals in Akpabuyo.”
She, however, did not disclose whether any ransom was paid before they were released.

