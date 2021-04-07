Four churches sealed in Ondo for fetish activities

Four churches have been sealed in various parts of Ondo State by the Unification of Cherubim and Seraphim Elders for allegedly engaging in fetish activities.

The Head of the Unification Movement in the state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton, who disclosed this Wednesday, said the church would no longer tolerate fetish activities in any of its branches henceforth.

The owners of the churches sealed, according to him, did not have the qualifications or know anything about the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

Ademisokun-Turton, who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification, disclosed that proliferation of churches have caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish

