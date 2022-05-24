Four contestants emerge in ‘I Beg to Contest’ student debate semi-finals

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has unveiled the commencement of the semi-final stages of the third edition of the “I Beg To Differ” student debate tournament.

This is coming after four contestants emerged as semi-finalists after gallantly defeating hundreds of applicants who registered to be part of the debate competition.

The semi-finalists – Hammed Olarenwaju, an SS2 student of Rainbow College Day School; Qoowi- yyah Wuraola Salam, Surulere, an SS2 student of At-Tanzeel Schools, Ikorodu; Kolade Stephen Afolabi, an SS1 student of CMS Grammar School, Akoka and Esther Bewaji an SS2 student of Silversands Hall School, Lekki – engaged in intellectual battles at various stages while objectively maintaining their stance on diverse socio-economic and political issues that are impacting the growth and development of the nation.

