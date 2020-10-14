Four cops, five others die in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti crashes

Nine people, among them two policemen, yesterday lost their lives in auto crashes in Ondo and Edo states. The four policemen died in the Ondo accident, four people lost their lives in Edo State while one person was killed in the crash which occurred in Ekiti State. Apart from the four policemen, who were attached to the Mobile Unit of the Nigeria Police, three other officers sustained serious injuries in the lone crash which occurred on Oba-Ile-Airport Road in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

It could not be confirmed if the policemen were returning to base after performing electoral duties in the state. Witnesses said the hilux van marked NPF 9557 C, in which the mobile policemen were travelling, somersaulted several times before hitting a pavement. One of the witnesses claimed that the accident was caused by overspeeding which led to loss of control on the part of the driver.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the accident but said he was yet to be fully briefed. The spokesperson for the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed that two lives were lost in the accident with eight injured. Ogungbawo said the accident occurred about 11.20am. She, however, attributed the crash to a tyre burst. Ogungbawo added that the injured officers were taken to Police Clinic in Akure for treatment. Meanwhile, four travellers died in the Edo State crash which occurred on Ahor Bypass in Uhinmwode Local Government Area. Five others were injured in the accident which occurred about 7.22am. The crash involved a 14-seater commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Enugu State and an articulated truck.

Witnesses said the truck was making a U-turn when the bus crashed into it. An FRSC official confirmed the incident which he blamed on over speeding by the bus driver. He said: “If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the crash. Out of 14 passengers, four persons died, four others were taken to hospital.” Also in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, a truck crushed a commuter in a Toyota Camry to death on the Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road.

Two other occupants of the car also sustained fractures on their legs. The accident occurred in front of the Ekiti State Government College located between Ado-Ekiti and the Federal Polytechnic. The accident, which occurred about 10am, caused gridlock on the busy road. Policemen, soldiers and officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were drafted to the scene to ensure free flow of vehicles.

witness told journalists that the two vehicles were travelling out of Ado-Ekiti metropolis when the truck rammed into the Camry. “We heard a big bang and on getting to the scene, the tipper had hit the Camry from behind and dragged it into the nearby bush.

“One of the occupants died on the spot. He sustained serious injuries and blood was gushing out from his head while the other two sustained fractures on their legs,” the witness said. He added that those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital. The PPRO, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue. Abutu added that the two other persons, who sustained injuries, were being treated in the hospital.

He said: “Yes, we are aware of the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter to know the next line of action. “It was a very pathetic story and we urge motorists to always measure their speed to prevent or reduce carnage on roads.”

