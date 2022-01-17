Four-day stay-at-home protest in S’East fake news –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has allayed fears that there will be a four-day stay-at-home protest in the South East to mark Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court this week.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, only a day stay-at-home will be observed on January 18 in the region.

The group said the decision to observe only one day stay-at-home for its leader was in order not to compound the pains of the people of the region.

Before the statement, there was panic buying in most markets in the area, following social media reports that there would be a fourday stay-at-home protest in the South East this week from Monday to Thursday.

The IPOB statement said: “Following our Leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only stayat- home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lock down only on January 18 for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no stay-at-home on that day.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...