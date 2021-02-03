Four dead, 38 injured in Oyo-Ogbomoso auto crash

Tragedy struck along the Oyo Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State as four persons were confirmed dead and 33 injured in a lone auto crash involving an articulated vehicle.

The accident, which happened early in the morning, occured when the driver of the trailer lost control and it veered off the road, throwing off some of its occupants.

Eye witness told New Telegraph that the driver of the vehicle ran into a pot hole and it summersaulted, thereby flinging the occupants in different directions.

Upon the intervention of people around the area and officials of the Federal Road Safety, those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital while the deceased were conveyed to a hospital where their remains were deposited in a morgue.

Confirming the accident, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mrs Uche Chukwura told New Telegraph that: “It is true the accident occurred.four persons died while 33 were injured in the crash.”

