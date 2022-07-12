Four dead, 5 injured in another Lagos- Ibadan Expressway crash

Four persons have died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident which occurred at Old Toll Gate in Ogere area of Ogun State involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number, KJA738ET and a HOWO trailer, marked, KMC548YD.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to her, the accident involved nine persons, comprising six male adults, two female adults and a male child. “The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the Sienna bus which collided with the truck when the truck driver was trying to reverse,” Okpe said.

She added that, the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara morgue.

According to her, “the FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar has advised motorists to use common sense speed limit, especially this rainy season when visibility is poor, and if one cannot drive with the rain is advisable to park in a safe place and wait for safety purpose.

“He also sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed that God should strengthen them for their losses.”

