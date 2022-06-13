Four dead, 8 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Four people have died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred on Saturday night on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident which involved a Mazda bus with registration number, SHK 684 XA and a CNHTC trailer marked, XA802KKM occurred after Four Square in Ogunmakin area of the highway. The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, a total number of 13 persons which comprises of 12 male and one female adults were involved in the accident. “The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the Mazda bus and rammed vehiinto the stationed truck,” Okpe said.

She added that, the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical treatment while the corpses of the dead were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

According to her, the Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Corps Commander, Ahmed Umar described the crash as avoidable act, if caution was taken and speed limit applied.

“The Sector Commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ogunmakin area of Ogun State for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash,” Okpe said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...