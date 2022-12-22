Metro & Crime

Four dead, nine injured in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

 

 

 

Four persons were confirmed dead while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on Thursday morning along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The accident which involved a Mazda bus and an unregistered truck occurred at Obada Oko axis of the highway.

The Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, 14 people, nine male adults and five female adults were involved in the accident.

“Nine persons sustained injuries, four male adults and five female adults.

“A total of four persons were recorded dead, all male adults, two vehicles were involved with registration number, KRD 831 YD a Mazda bus and an unregistered truck,” Okpe said.

She attributed the cause of the accident to route violation on the part of the unregistered truck which collided with the bus marked, saying unfortunately the driver refused to stop.

Okpe added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta and Aries Medicare Hospital, Obada town for medical attention.

She explained that the deceased had been taken away by their family members.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reporter

