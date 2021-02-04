Four die, 33 injured in Oyo auto crash

Four people lost their lives yesterday while 33 others were injured in a loan accident on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State. The driver of the trailer lost control forcing the vehicle to veer off the road thereby throwing off some of the occupants. A witness told New Telegraph that the trailer ran into a pothole and somersaulted, thereby flinging the occupants in different directions. Upon the intervention of people around the area and officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital while the deceased were evacuated to a morgue. The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs. Uche Chukwura, confirmed the accident. She said: “It is true the accident occurred. Four people died while 33 others were injured in the crash.”

