Four die, 56 hospitalised as diarrhea breaks out in Sokoto

Four people have died while 56 others were hospitalised as a result of the outbreak of diarrhea, occasioned by water contamination in Sokoto, Sokoto State. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, attributed the incident to the drinking of contaminated water by people in the affected settlement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Helele in Sokoto North Local Government Area of Sokoto metropolis.

Inname, however, said the state government had contained the spread of the disease. He said that the survivors had been placed on treatment at Helele and Kofar Rini Primary Healthcare Centres as well as Sokoto Specialist Hospital. The commissioner blamed the water contamination on illegal connection of water pipes and poor sewage system in Helele community He advised members of the community to desist from indiscriminate refuse dump and ensure good hygiene.

The commissioner added that government would henceforth punish defaulters in order to restore sanity to the area. Inname said investigation was still ongoing to unravel the source of the contamination. He added that residents were also being sensitised to the dangers of using such water. Governor Aminu Tambuwal had on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the families and relations of those who lost their lives to the disease. Tambuwal also constituted a committee of experts, headed by the Commissioners of Health and Environment, to investigate the source of the disease and find its cure and prevention.

The governor said that the state government had taken responsibility for the treatment of the victims, wished them quick recovery and safe return to their families and loved ones. He urged residents of the affected area to remain calm and to ensure good sanitation and hygiene in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

