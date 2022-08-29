Four die, 7 injured in separate road crashes on Lagos-Ibadan, Ore-Benin expressways

Four persons have died while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in separate accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Ore – Benin Expressway. On the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident, which occurred yesterday evening around Oniworo area of the highway, a Toyota Matrix rammed into a truck. New Telegraph gathered that the Toyota Matrix with registration number, WWD 621 AE had suffered a tyre burst and rammed into the Howo Sino truck. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, FlorenceOkpeconfirmedthe incident to journalists in Abeokuta. According to Okpe, the accident involved nine persons, while three died, four others sustained injuries. Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to tyre bust and excessive speeding on the part of the Toyota Matrix driver who lost control of the wheels after a tyre bust and rammed on the truck. She disclosed that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue in Isara. She quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar to have sympathised with the family of the crash victims and also advised motorists to always carry out vehicle routine check to ensure good condition of the vehicle. On the Ore- Benin Expressway crash, one person died, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred yesterday at Osoro junction in Ore, Ore- Benin Expressway, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred between a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV marked, Lagos FKJ 535 HP and a DAF truck marked, Lagos KRD 422 XB. Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria. He said that the driver of the land cruiser SUV lost control becauseof overspeedingandrammed into the stationary truck parked on the road side. He said that one female adult died in the land cruiser, with three occupants, while two others sustained injuries, including the truck driver. Alonge said that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue of Opeyemi Hospital in Ore, while those injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists to desist from speeding in order to save lives and properties, as well as be alive for their families.
