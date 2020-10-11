Four die, 8 injured, scores trapped in Lagos building collapse

Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy Sunday struck in Obalende area of Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State as a building under construction caved in killing four persons, injuring eight and left a yet-to- be-ascertained number of people trapped.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency response team has been deployed to the scene of the incident.

He added that the cause of collapse was yet to be ascertained, but insisted that efforts were presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

He said: “The attention of the Agency had been brought to a building under construction at the above mentioned address which has partially collapsed. The emergency response plan has been activated and all responders are enroute the scene. Residents are to remain calm and keep away from the area.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have collapsed. As at 17:40hrs, a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention at the Lagos Island General Hospital.”

He added that four other people, comprising three males and one female, lost their lives in the tragic incident, adding that the bodies have been recovered and had been handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene.

