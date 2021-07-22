Four die from generator fumes in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Sanmora community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday as four members of the same family were killed by the fume from a generating set.

The victims of the unfortunate incident were a family head, his two wives and one of his children.

It was learnt that the victims had slept on Tuesday night, leaving their generating set on inside the house.

“We discovered their lifeless bodies early this morning; the head of the house, his two wives and one of his children were all dead.

“Two of the family members who were unconscious have been rushed to the hospital. Although they’re both in critical conditions, it is our prayer that they survive,” a family source said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

