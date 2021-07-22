Metro & Crime

Four die from generator fumes in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Sanmora community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday as four members of the same family were killed by the fume from a generating set.

The victims of the unfortunate incident were a family head, his two wives and one of his children.

It was learnt that the victims had slept on Tuesday night, leaving their generating set on inside the house.

“We discovered their lifeless bodies early this morning; the head of the house, his two wives and one of his children were all dead.

“Two of the family members who were unconscious have been rushed to the hospital. Although they’re both in critical conditions, it is our prayer that they survive,” a family source said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Arrested Lagos FSARS officers are innocent, supermarket owner insists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Facts, Wednesday, emerged over the circumstances that led to the arrest of two operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), in Lagos and other allegations of maltreatment leading to massive protests and calls for the scrapping of the outfit. It was learnt that the incident in Lagos took place in a popular supermarket located […]
Metro & Crime

Fire razes warehouses, bank, houses, shops in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Fire yesterday gutted two warehouses at 62 Iga Idunganran Street on Lagos Island in Lagos State. The fire also burnt over 32 shops and goods worth millions of Naira and several other valuables. Although there was no loss of life, it was learnt that the inferno badly affected the 2nd and 3rd floors of the […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers invade church, rape teenager, shot another

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Armed robbers on the early hours of Wednesday invaded one of the Assemblies of God churches in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and raped a girl inside the church. The hoodlums reportedly shot another girl on the laps while she was trying to resist also being raped. The Assemblies of God church where the incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica