Four die in auto crash in Oyo

Oyo State Police Wednesday confirmed death of four persons in a motor accident which occurred on Tuesday night along Iseyin-Saki Road in the Oke Ogun zone of the state.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, the victims in the unfortunate mishap included: a pregnant woman, two-year-old baby, an aged woman and a police officer.

An unconfirmed report initially claimed that 11 persons lost their lives in the accident, but the Police image maker told New Telegraph that only four people died in the crash .

The accident, which reportedly occurred at Agunrege Town, involved an 18-seater Urvan bus going from Ibadan to the area and a stationary DAF truck.

The accident occurred at about 9.00p.m. when the Saki-bound bus reportedly ran into the DAF truck, leading to the death of four of the passengers.

Reports have it that the driver of the bus dosed off while on motion and the vehicle subsequently veered off its lane to collide with the stationary truck.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, simply said “Only four people died in the accident”.

