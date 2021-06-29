Metro & Crime

Four die in Benue tanker explosion

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least four people lost their lives yesterday while several others were injured when a petrol tanker fell and exploded at Amoke community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State. The tanker, witnesses said, fell and exploded as a result of brake failure.

 

They explained that the tanker loaded with fuel otherwise called Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded about 7.15am about three metres to Ugbokpo, headquarters of the  local government area

. “The incident happened early this morning ( M o n d ay ) , it is like the tanker had a brake failure,” one of the witnesses said.

 

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety C o m m i s – sion (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammad, confirmed the report. Mohammed said that four people among them the driver of the tanker lost their lives in the accident. The FRSC boss blamed the accident on brake failure and said that the fire had been put out.

