Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan

According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off the road and ran into the people and also crushed two other commercial vehicles.

It was gathered that a young boy miraculously escaped as he ran when he saw the truck coming his way.

It was learnt that the father of the two children arrived at the scene some minutes after the accident, but was speechless seeing his children dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

