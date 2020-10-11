Metro & Crime

Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan
According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off the road and ran into the people and also crushed two other commercial vehicles.
It was gathered that a young boy miraculously escaped as he ran when he saw the truck coming his way.
It was learnt that the father of the two children arrived at the scene some minutes after the accident, but was speechless seeing his children dead.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N500m fraud: I didn’t aid Badagry prince –PA

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr. Afolabi Kazeem, the personal assistant/ manager to Semasa James, a Badagry prince accused of defrauding his 26 siblings of their N500 million inheritance has denied aiding or benefitting from the alleged fraud. Kazeem, who is charged alongside Semasa over the purported inheritance fraud, made the denial yesterday while opening their defence at an Ikeja […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, kidnap U.S. Major in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Armed men yesterday killed one person at Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The gunmen also abducted a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other person in the town. Ijadare, a native of Ijan-Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil producing factory located on Ijan-Ise Ekiti […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates teenage siblings, gets victims’ parents’ blessing

Posted on Author Patience Agbo

A mild-drama played out at the Oshodi area of Lagos State when policemen attached to the Makinde Police Station went to arrest Pastor Nduka Anyanwu (28) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Evangelical Church, Ogunoloko Parish, for allegedly impregnating two sisters, aged 13 and 17. The victims’ mother, Amaka Onyeji, rather than be happy over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: