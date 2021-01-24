Four die In Ilorin-Ogbomoso auto crash

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A fatal auto accident, which occurred at Otte village along Ilorin-Ogbomosho express road in Kwara State, has claimed the lives of four persons.

Seven persons, three males and four females, reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

The accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred as a result of a head on collision involving a commercial Toyota Hummer bus with vehicle registration number FFA717YR and a truck.

It was learnt that the accident, caused by excessive speed and dangerous driving, saw the bus burnt beyond recognition.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Ilorin, Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that six victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ilorin and one person taken to a private hospital at Eyenkorin, Ilorin while corpses of the dead were deposited at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

