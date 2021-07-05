Metro & Crime

Four die, six injured in Ibadan gas tanker crash

Four people lost their lives yesterday while six others were injured yesterday when a gas tanker rammed into traders and passers-by at Bode Market, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

The accident occurred when the tanker, going from Idi-Arere towards Molete, had a brake failure and then swerved into the market.

 

The tanker ran over some traders in the market. Some were killed instantly while others were injured. “I can confirm to you that five people were killed in the accident.

 

Many were injured and conveyed to hospital,” one of the witnesses said. Another said: “I can’t say exactly how many people have been killed, but I know they are many. Many also were injured in the accident.”

 

However, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Uche Chukwura, confirmed the accident. She said: “The accident happened due to brake failure. Four people died in the accident while six people were injured and were conveyed to hospital for medical attention.”

