Four die struggling for Christmas palliatives in Rivers

Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt At least four people were feared dead in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while struggling to get Christmas palliatives being shared by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Thousands of people had gathered at Rumuodara community, a suburb of Port Harcourt, from 7am yesterday when they heard that the NGO, InksNation, would distribute food items to members from about four local government areas.

A source said that the NGO runs online blockchain service and gives items to registered members, mainly people within the lower rung of the economic ladder, at the end of each year.

Witnesses said thousands of people, including members and nonmembers of the NGO filled the entire space within and outside the distribution venue and were all jostling for the items when some people fell and were trampled upon. The witnesses said that in the chaos that followed, about six people were on the ground, motionless, while a few others sustained injuries.

Some of the witnesses blamed the stampede on poor crowd handling by the staff of the NGO who they noted did not expect the kind of massive turnout for the palliatives.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident. Omoni, however, said only two people had so far been confirmed dead in the stampede.

He said: “I can confirm the incident of this morning (yesterday) at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East-West Road, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation, to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/ Akpor local government areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people, while some sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention. “Meanwhile, the situation is under control.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has instituted immediate probe into the unfortunate incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances and bringing persons found culpable to justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...