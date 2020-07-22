Metro & Crime

Four die, two injured as vehicle plunges into Ogun river

Four people lost their lives yesterday when a commercial car plunged into Ososa River at Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.
It was learnt that the car, with six passengers veered off the road and plunged into the river. Three males and one female reportedly died in the river before the arrival of rescuers.
The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the Opel car, with registration number GGE596DV, plunged into the river as a result of over-speeding.
Akinbiyi said the vehicle was going from Ijebu-Ode to Sagamu when the accident occurred.
The PRO said a witness at the scene said the car was on top speed when the driver suddenly lost control of the car and plunged into the river.
He said: “In all, six occupants were in the vehicle, including the driver, which is against the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. The two injured have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital while those who died were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.
“The two survivors, who were rescued by divers, after being attended to at the hospital, were taken to our office at Odogbolu.
“We at the TRACE commiserate with the families of the deceased.”
Akinbiyi, however, admonished drivers to exercise caution and avoid excessive speed, especially now that the rains were here.

