Four ethnic nationalities demand inclusiveness through state creation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

The people of Etche, Oyigbo (Obigbo), Ndoki and Asa ethnic nationalities within Rivers, Abia and Akwa Ibom states have demanded that they be given a separate state of their own to enhance their development.

 

The proposed new state with the name ENOA State is derived from the initial letters of the ethnic nationalities involved which include: E-Etche, N-Ndoki, OOyigbo and A-Asa making up the ENOA State.

 

New Telegraph learnt that representatives of the ethnic nationalities involved held a press conference that took place at Obehie-Asa, where they spoke on their desire to have their own state, noting a high level of marginalisation in their current states.

 

Coordinator, ENOA State Movement, Associate Prof Onwubiko Dike, while addressing newsmen at Obehie-Asa in the presence of representatives from the concerned areas said that the people of Etche, Oyigbo, Ndoki and Asa are just seen as numbers  geoin Rivers, Abia and the Akwa Ibom states and not members. Dike said that the creation of ENOA State will ignite tremendous socio-economic and political development in the component areas of the state.

 

He said that the ENOA State will give everyone a sense of belonging as historically, the ethnic nationalities of Etche, Oyigbo, Ndoki and Asa have the same ancestral origin and speak the same (dialect of Igbo) language with similar traditions.

 

Dike further said that ENOA has what it take to become a state: a population estimate of about 6,422,578 people and a landmass of about 6,356.5 square kilometres.

 

T he proposed state, according to him, would be bounded by Abia to the north and north-east, Imo State in the north-west, Rivers in the south-east and south-west and Akwa-Ibom to the east.

 

Dike added that economically the proposed new state will be very viable as she is richly blessed and abundantly endowed with lots of mineral resources, such as oil and gas, gold, special sand for making glassware and huge agricultural resources such as palm produce, timber, vegetables and edible fruits, 318 functional oil wells with 90 capped, and millions of standard cubic feet of gas coupled with her potential and available tourist centres, such as Azumini Blue River, Obeaku Beach, Asa-Ugbo Bekee Beach, Otamiri Confluence Beach, Obete Beach, etc.

 

Dike regretted that aside from the 1978 Justice Mamman Nasir Boundary Commission that separated 17 Asa and Ndoki communities from their kins in Abia by placing them in Rivers State, Ohaobu and Akpala-Ndoki communities were wrongly delineated and placed under Akwa Ibom State.

 

Dr Ikechukwu Ajuzieogu, Secretary ENOA State Movement also stated that the geopolitical zone issue is not a concern of the ENOA people as they are willing to stay in any place the Federal Government wishes, adding that the major interest of the people is to bring in development to their land and to have a sense of belonging in state of their own.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
  Former Minister of Finance, Chu SP Okongwu, has died at the age of 87. Okongwu, the first of eight children, was born on September 23, 1934, in Nnewi, Anambra State. Details later…

