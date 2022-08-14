News

Four feared killed in OPC/Fulani violent clash in Kwara

Four people have been reportedly killed in a violent clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Fulani cow dealers at the Kara market, Ajasse-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara State.

 

The incident, according to a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, occurred of Friday night, adding that “information received by the Ajase-Ipo Divisional Police headquarters was to the effect that some OPC members in a convoy of about 20 vehicles were passing through the Kara market where a cow that was being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles.

 

“This resulted in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the OPC members and the Fulani cow dealers in the market. Four lifeless bodies of unidentified persons were recovered at the scene.”

 

The statement further disclosed that immediate deployment of detachment of policemen to the scene by the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, prevented the escalation of the crisis and killings of more people, adding that the four unidentified dead bodies had been evacuated from the scene and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital in Ajase- Ipo for medical treatment.

 

The statement added that policemen have been stationed at the scene to prevent further break down of law and order, while assuring the people of the state, particularly motorists, that “normalcy has been restored and the road cleared of every barrier created as a result of the crisis.

 

“The Ajase Ipo-Offa road is now clear for movement of goods and services. Therefore, anybody who still goes there to cause lawlessness would be arrested and charged to court. “The CP has therefore advised that law abiding citizens in the area and commuters should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or harassment,” the statement admonished.

 

