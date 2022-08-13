Four feared killed in violent OPC/Fulani clash in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Four people have been reportedly killed in a violent clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Fulani cow dealers at the Kara Market, Ajasse-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, occurred of Friday night, adding that “information received by the Ajase-Ipo Divisional Police headquarters was to the effect that some OPC members in a convoy of about 20 vehicles were passing through the Kara market where a cow that was being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles.

“This resulted in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the OPC members and the Fulani cow dealers in the market. Four lifeless bodies of unidentified persons were recovered at the scene.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...