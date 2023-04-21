Four finals for Enyimba start with battle against Remo

Tough test for El-Kanemi, Wikki

After fighting hard to secure a 2-1 victory in their last game away to Kwara United that pushed them to second on the table in Group A of the Nigeria Premier Football League, the record winner of the league, Enyimba of Aba, will be facing four more finals in their quest to take part in the season-ending Super 6 starting with the MatchDay 15 game against Remo Stars in Aba this weekend.

It has been a lacklustre season for Coach Finidi George led team, but the squad already picking up and a win against Remo Stars who are yet to win a game in their last three matches will cement their position on the table and a step closer to a top three finish in the league. On the other hand, the Ikenne-based Remo will be hoping to return to the top three with an away win, hoping to achieve what table leader, Insurance, did in Aba recently.

At the bottom of the table, it is going to be a tough test for El-Kanemi Warriors who will be up again Insurance have been without a win since the start of the second stanza of the season and will be searching for a victory that will likely put an end to their visitor’s stay in the top flight. Also, sitting at the bottom of Group B, Wikki Tourists will have their hands full when they play host to defending champions of the league, Rivers United, with anything short of victory pushing them closer to relegation. In Group B, it will be a tough call for Lobi Stars when they visit Sunshine Stars in Akure while surprise team of the group, newly promoted Doma United, will be home against Bayelsa as the fight to maintain their position on the table continues. Other games for the weekend will see Plateau United playing at home against Nasarawa United as Kwara United travel to Uyo to keep a date with Akwa United. To complete the weekend games in Group A, Shooting Stars will be at home against Gombe United while in Group B Abia Warriors will be away to Niger Tornadoes same as Rangers, as they play away against Dakkada FC.