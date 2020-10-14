Metro & Crime

Four girls drown in Jigawa

Posted on

 

The police in Jigawa State, on Tuesday, said it had recovered the bodies of three girls that drowned in a stream while crossing to farm in a community in Gwaram Local Government Council of the state.
The police spokesman, Abdu Jinjiri, said the incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday in Sara town.
He identified the deceased girls as Bilkisu Haruna, 17; Shamsiyya Nuhu, 13; and Maryam Danlami, 12, all of Kafin Doka Yamma village.
He, however, added that the body of another girl, Maraksiyya Musa, 12, is still being searched for.

