Four held for beating policeman to death in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested four men for the alleged murder of a policeman, Agada Akoh. Akoh, a police constable, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said was allegedly beaten to death at Dalemo area of Sango- Ota on Sunday.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, the PPRO listed the suspects as Jelili Ismaila (22), Amidu Bankole (34) Elijah Samson (36) and Moses Proboye (34).

The suspects, Oyeyemi added, were arrested following information received by the police at Sango Division about 9.30pm that a policeman had been beaten to coma by some hoodlums at Dalemo bus stop. He said: “Consequent upon the report, the DPO, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly led his men to the scene where he met the policeman in the pool of his own blood.

“The officer was quickly rushed to the General Hospital in Ota for medical care but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.” Oyeyemi explained that preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the constable and one other were escorting their principal from Idah in Kogi State to Lagos State.

He added: “On their way passing through Sango-Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off the road. “While trying not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole as a result of which its tyre got punctured.

