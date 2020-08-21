Four held for cult clash in Lagos

Police in Lagos have arrested a four people in connection with a clash between members of Eiye and Aiye Confraternity. One person was killed in the clash which occurred at the Ojota area of the Lagos metropolis. The suspects are Azeez Ogunubi (20), Wasiu Akeem (22), Innocent Nwosu (44) and Hassan Abdumalik (29).

They were arrested in their houses at Oregun village by the policemen attached to Ikeja Police Division. One of the suspects, Ogunubi, said he was initiated into the Aiye cult group when he was 16. He said: “I was initiated into the Eiye cult group by my area brother, when I followed him to a birthday party in Sagamu.

That was where I was beaten and given a substance to drink and confirmed me as a member of the confraternity.” “After I joined them, it became difficult for me to leave, because I am afraid of being killed. What I usually do is to go on errands for the senior members in the group. It was after I had spent about two years that the leader of the group drew the picture of Eiye (a bird) on my chest to show that I am a bona fide member of Eiye Confraternity. “I was going on an errand at Ojota when I was stopped by some policemen. After I was searched, the police sawthe picture drawn on my chest.

I was immediately arrested by the police and taken to their station at Ikeja. After I was interrogated, I confessed to the police that I am a cultist.” Another suspect, Akeem, who has Awawa Boys’ tattoo on his face, denied participating in the rival cult war between Ojota and Olusosun boys. He said he was going on the street at Oregun, when policemen arrested him. He, however, said he had some friends who belonged to cult groups.

